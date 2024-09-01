Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $138.84. 682,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

