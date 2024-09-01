Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Flex by 623.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,190 shares of company stock worth $16,131,106. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

