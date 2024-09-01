Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,624,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $72.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $312.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

