Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 139,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,669 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $77.77. 3,383,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,761. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

