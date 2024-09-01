Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 39,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,123. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.