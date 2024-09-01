Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,401,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

