Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $728,000 Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after buying an additional 656,839 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after buying an additional 757,105 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,877,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 52,744 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,124,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. 1,179,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

