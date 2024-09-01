Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. 2,718,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

