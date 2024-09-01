Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,886. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

