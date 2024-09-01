Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OSIS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.87. The stock had a trading volume of 142,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,758 shares of company stock worth $6,414,517. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.