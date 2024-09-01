Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 96,900 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 979,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

