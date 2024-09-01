Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 182,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRAX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

