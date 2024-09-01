Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance
Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 182,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Praxis Precision Medicines Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
