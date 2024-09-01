Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Short Interest Update

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,708,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 3,684,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,771.0 days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
IBIDF stock remained flat at $42.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $45.75.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
