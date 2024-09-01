Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Short Interest Update

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,708,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 3,684,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,771.0 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

IBIDF stock remained flat at $42.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

