IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,093 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

