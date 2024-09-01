IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 736 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV stock opened at $566.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

