IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after buying an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after buying an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.