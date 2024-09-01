IFG Advisory LLC Buys 3,454 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

