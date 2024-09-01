IFG Advisory LLC Buys 607 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 834,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 78,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $61.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

