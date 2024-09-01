IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $476.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

