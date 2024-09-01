IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,909.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,791.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,696.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.