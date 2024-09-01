IFG Advisory LLC Has $22.65 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VYM stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.