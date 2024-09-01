IFG Advisory LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 111,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $192.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $193.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

