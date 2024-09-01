IFG Advisory LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $179.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.64. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

