IFG Advisory LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.33 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
