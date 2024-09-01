IFG Advisory LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solano Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 553,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,339,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 327,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

