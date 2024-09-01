IFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,204 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Target by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $153.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

