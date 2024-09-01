IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,441 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,419,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $100.43 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.80.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

