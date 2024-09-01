IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,343 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 44.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 57,783 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,032,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 743,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

