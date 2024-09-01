IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,730 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

