IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22,803.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,689,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,585,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,962,000 after buying an additional 2,957,778 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,257,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,802,000 after buying an additional 1,414,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,710,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,169,000 after buying an additional 1,162,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,012,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,261,000 after acquiring an additional 572,700 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

