IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGROFree Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

