IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

COWZ stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

