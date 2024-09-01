IFG Advisory LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.