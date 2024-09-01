IFG Advisory LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.35 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

