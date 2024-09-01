IFG Advisory LLC Takes $868,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $123.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

