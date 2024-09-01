IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,860 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,656,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,304,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek Logistics Partners

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Sherri Anne Brillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,887. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $151,437.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,953.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherri Anne Brillon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $445,887. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DKL opened at $41.29 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 147.45%. The company had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.40%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

