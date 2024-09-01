Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Upgraded to Hold by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of Iluka Resources stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $27.65.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is currently -428.06%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

Recommended Stories

