Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Immersion Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of IMMR opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Immersion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

