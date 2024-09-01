Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Update

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth about $492,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Immuneering Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

