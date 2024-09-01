Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $133,200.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 350,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $133,200.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,839,716.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 9.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

