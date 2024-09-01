Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $387.88

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.88 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 392 ($5.17). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 391 ($5.16), with a volume of 589,238 shares.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,775.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 387.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 391.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12,500.00%.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.