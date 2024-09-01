Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $77.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Imperial Oil by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Imperial Oil by 5.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.