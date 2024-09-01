Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

IBCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. 70,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $708.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Independent Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.