Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.