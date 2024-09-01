indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Financial Analysis

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -34.65% -22.48% -12.87% SunPower -14.15% -40.95% -11.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00 SunPower 11 8 0 0 1.42

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $11.21, indicating a potential upside of 170.22%. SunPower has a consensus price target of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 2,733.45%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and SunPower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $223.17 million 3.67 -$117.62 million ($0.49) -8.47 SunPower $1.69 billion 0.01 -$247.11 million ($1.37) -0.09

indie Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats SunPower on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. SunPower Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

