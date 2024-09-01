Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $284.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $284.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.