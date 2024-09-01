Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $26.07 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.11% of Teck Resources worth $26,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

