Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,676 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 928,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

