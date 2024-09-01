Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $561.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $580.03 and a 200-day moving average of $556.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

