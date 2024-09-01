Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1,035.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,917 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shift4 Payments worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 7,637.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $83.10 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

